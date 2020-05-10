Report: Kevin Durant will not return to Nets if NBA season resumes

If the NBA season continues, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant won’t be a part of it. The Nets are determined to let Durant rest until next year, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While some fans believed the coronavirus postponement would give Durant more time to recover, perhaps making him ready for game action, the Nets don’t want to take that risk.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Durant, 31, is recovering from a torn Achilles. Durant suffered the injury in last year’s NBA finals. He signed with the Nets in the offseason, and was expected to miss the entire year rehabbing the injury.

With the coronavirus pushing the NBA regular season into the summer, there was some thought Durant could be fully healed by the time the season ends. Nets general manager Sean Marks didn’t rule out the idea during an interview with Newshub.

If Wojnarowski is to be believed, that’s not going to happen. The Nets view Durant as too big an asset to risk during an unusual year. While waiting on Durant is the more painful option for Nets fans, Durant should be well worth the wait if he’s still the same guy on the court.

More from Yahoo Sports: