Report: Kendrick Perkins calls Kevin Durant a 'mother f-----' after Game 3 of NBA Finals

<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/teams/cle" data-ylk="slk:Cleveland Cavaliers">Cleveland Cavaliers</a> forward <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/3730/" data-ylk="slk:Kendrick Perkins">Kendrick Perkins</a> compliments <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/teams/gsw" data-ylk="slk:Golden State Warriors">Golden State Warriors</a> forward <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/4244/" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Durant">Kevin Durant</a> with expletive after Game 3 of the NBA Finals. (AP Photo)
Kendrick Perkins has often made headlines in 2018’s NBA Finals without touching a uniform. In Game 1, Perkins was mocked by Draymond Green. In Game 2, Perkins exchanged words with Stephen Curry.

Now, after Game 3, Perkins spoke about former teammate Kevin Durant with ESPN’s Chris Haynes, who said Perkins’ comment was a compliment.

“Man, KD,” Perkins said, thinking about Durant’s 43 point, 13 rebound and seven assists performance in Game 3. “I want to beat him, but he’s just a mother******.”


Both Perkins and Durant were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2011-15. The two have quite the familiarity, including an exchange in the interview room Wednesday night after Game 3. According to The Athletic, Perkins stepped into the interview room while Durant was speaking.

The Cavaliers forward proceeded to flip Durant off. Durant responded with some expletives of his own as seen in the following tweet.


It is unclear whether the exchange was playful or not.

