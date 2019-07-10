Report: Kawhi Leonard signs three-year, $103M deal with Clippers, but can opt out sooner

Los Angeles Clippers fans will get to enjoy Kawhi Leonard for at least the next two seasons. Leonard signed a three-year, $103 million deal with the club Wednesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

That deal, however, only contains two guaranteed seasons. Leonard has a player option for the third year, so he could once again hit the free-agent market following the 2021 season if he chooses.

Interestingly, that would make him a free agent at the same time as Paul George, who the Clippers just acquired via trade.

Leonard has signed a two-plus-one and aligned his contract with Paul George -- with both players having the ability via player option to enter 2021 free agency. https://t.co/ZK3Z5huqiu — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 10, 2019

After taking a few days to consider his options, Leonard shocked many NBA fans and decided to sign with the Clippers. He did this after bringing a championship to the Toronto Raptors in his only season with the team.

Last year, the 28-year-old Leonard averaged 26.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game with Toronto.

