Report: Karl-Anthony Towns has stem-cell injections in knees, other treatments in hope of avoiding surgery

After an image of Karl-Anthony Towns wearing a knee brace surfaced over the weekend, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on Sunday that he underwent treatment in both knees and other parts of his body.

Per the report, the Minnesota Timberwolves center received stem cell and platelet-rich plasma injections in both knees, his left wrist, left ankle and right finger on Friday. He dealt with pain in both knees, a cyst in his left ankle, a partial dislocation and ligament damage of his wrist and an aggravated joint on his injured finger, according to the report.

Towns' girlfriend Jordyn Woods posted an Instagram image on Saturday of Towns wearing a knee brace with a crutch in the background with no explanation.

Karl-Anthony Towns

The Timberwolves have not publicly addressed Towns' health status. Shelburne reports that Towns underwent the treatments hoping to avoid surgery. If the treatments were successful, Towns hopes to make a full recovery before next season's training camp.

Towns potentially eligible for big offseason payday

Towns made his third All-Star team this season while averaging 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game and shooting 41% from 3-point distance. His Timberwolves made the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. They lost in the first round to the Memphis Grizzlies in six games.

If he's named All-NBA, Towns will be eligible for a four-year, $210 million extension this offseason that would keep him in Minnesota through 2028. Towns is the centerpiece of a core in Minnesota that also features Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell.