Report: Junior college coaches waited 25 minutes to call 911 while player died of heat stroke

Garden City Community College coaches reportedly waited 25 minutes before calling 911 after one of their players collapsed due to heat stroke, according to the Associated Press.

Braeden Bradforth, 19, died hours after his first practice with the team in 2018. Records obtained by the AP show coaches did not act immediately upon being informed of the situation.

Following a practice in August 2018, Bradforth reportedly left the field and headed back to his dorm. He passed out before he got there.

Upon hearing a player had passed out, assistant coach Caleb Young ran out to find Bradforth. Instead of calling 911 immediately, he called head coach Jeff Sims to figure out what to do. Sims recommended Young call the team trainer. The trainer got to the scene and called 911. That call came in 25 minutes after Bradforth was found lying on the ground.

The team “did a lot wrong,” a former team physician told the AP.

E. Randy Eichner, a former team physician and professor emeritus of medicine at the University of Oklahoma has researched deaths of football players for 30 years, said Bradforth’s was one of the most egregious he has seen. Had Bradforth been put in a tub of iced water when he got off the field, he would have walked home in good health and played the next day, Eichner said.

“They did a lot wrong,” Eichner said.

Garden City Community College opened an independent investigation into the matter in May 2019.

