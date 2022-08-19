Report on July Wakaw Council Meeting

A regular meeting of the Council of the Town of Wakaw was held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Council Chambers located at 121 Main Street Wakaw, Sk with the following members of Council in attendance Deputy Mayor Michael Markowski and Councillors Chad Pareteau, Terry Ostafichuk, Iris Fleming, Michael Romanchuk and Rob Michayluk along with CAO Melissa Dieno. The meeting was called to order by Deputy Mayor Romanchuk at 7:03 pm. Cllr. Michayluk moved that the agenda be accepted as presented. Crd.

With no declarations of conflict of interest, the first order of business was the reading of the minutes of the June 2022 council meeting. Cllr. Romanchuk moved that the minutes of June 16, 2022, be accepted as presented. Crd. Following the reading of the minutes, CAO Dieno presented the statement of financial activities for the month of June was presented and Cllr. Ostafichuk moved that the June 2022 Statement of Financial activities be accepted as presented. Crd.

The next item on the agenda was Correspondence, and CAO Dieno presented to Council the correspondence that had been received since the last meeting regarding a letter of concern from a property owner, a thank you card, the Bylaw Enforcement report for June, and the SUMA newsletters. Cllr. Michayluk moved that the list of correspondence having been circulated now be filed. Crd.

7:15 – 7:42 pm Recreation and Community Development Manager, Dwane Burke presented his report to Council.

7:43 – 8:01 pm Ryan Sawitsky presented to Council

8:01 – 8:35 pm Tommy Oleksyn presented the Senior Utility Report

CAO Dieno presented the report on accounts payable, and Cllr. Fleming moved that the June accounts in the amount of $173,584.58 be accepted as presented. Crd. Lastly, Cllr. Romanchuk moved that the Council Committee Reports, Recreation and Community Development Manager Report, and the CAO Report be accepted as presented. Crd.

Moving on to New Business, Cllr. Romanchuk moved that CAO Dieno contact Conexus Credit Union and have any applicable term deposits renewed at the higher interest rate now available. Crd. Cllr. Ostafichuk moved that Council accept the quote for audit services from Jensen Stromberg from Saskatoon, SK. Crd.

Story continues

Cllr. Parenteau moved that administration be authorized to have Sask-Tel add the auto assist on the office phone line and be trained how to set it up and use it. Crd.

Cllr. Romanchuk moved that Council acknowledge the review of the water quality records. Crd.

Regarding the question of an appeal process for the taxing of a vacant lot, Cllr. Michayluk moved that CAO Dieno advise L. Knight that the only appeal process is regarding assessed values only when assessment roll is open. Taxes do not have an appeal process. Crd.

On the issue of the bathroom in the Library, Cllr. Romanchuk moved that Council budget $500.00 to change the flooring in the library bathroom and have the bathroom exhaust fan replaced. Crd.

Regarding the request from the contractor working on 400 1st Street S, Cllr. Parenteau moved that Council permit an apron of concrete on the avenue side of the sidewalk at 400 1st St S. and that the contractor notify Senior Utility Worker Tommy Oleksyn when they are doing it. Crd.

Moving on to the Bylaw before Council, Cllr. Michayluk moved that Bylaw No. 5/22, a Bylaw to enter into a District Planning Agreement with the RM of Fish Creek be given its first reading. Crd. Cllr. Romanchuk moved that Bylaw No. 05/22 be given its second reading. Crd. Cllr. Parenteau moved that Council agrees to have Bylaw 05/22 be presented for the third reading at this meeting. Crd. Unanimously. Cllr Ostafichuk moved that Bylaw NO. 05/22 be given third reading, signed, sealed and brought into effect on this date. Crd.

Cllr. Parenteau moved that this meeting be adjourned at 10:20 pm and meet again Wednesday August 10, 2022 at 7:00 pm. Crd.

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder