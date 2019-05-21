Report: Julio Urias to be reinstated from leave Tuesday, one week after domestic violence arrest

Julio Urias will reportedly be reinstated from administrative leave on Tuesday following an arrest for misdemeanor domestic violence. (AP Photo/Jim Young,File)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias will reportedly be reinstated from administrative leave on Tuesday, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Urias was placed on leave on May 14 after he was arrested on a domestic violence charge following an alleged altercation. According to TMZ, Urias and a female companion were having an argument in the parking lot of a Los Angeles mall, and the police were called by a witness after Urias allegedly pushed her to the ground. While the woman told police that there had been no physical contact between her and Urias, several witnesses at the scene said they had seen Urias push her down. Urias was then reportedly arrested and booked on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence.

MLB started its investigation into the incident after Urias was placed on paid administrative leave. Mall security cameras did catch video of the incident, which MLB has attempted to gain access to or view in the seven days since Urias was placed on leave. But according to Passan, mall officials have not allowed MLB to view the video.

The video, or the absence of it, is reportedly why Urias is being reinstated and MLB is not pursuing an extension of his leave. The MLB Players Association agreed that MLB could place Urias on leave pending the contents of the video, but since MLB has not been able to review it, Urias and the MLBPA may have filed a grievance if the league attempted to extend Urias’ leave.

However, MLB’s investigation is not over, and the end of Urias’ paid leave doesn’t mean MLB won’t punish him. The joint MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy doesn’t require an investigation to be completed in any set amount of time, and gives commissioner Rob Manfred the power to punish a player who has violated the agreement regardless of evidence. Since the investigation remains open, MLB could opt to wait to punish Urias until the video can be viewed.

The recent suspension of Addison Russell followed that path. MLB started an investigation into allegations that he had physically and emotionally abused his then-wife, but when there was trouble obtaining evidence, the investigation remained open. Months later, when his now-former wife agreed to speak with MLB, Russell was suspended 40 games.

