Report: Jose Bautista interested in playing for the Tampa Bay Rays

Jose Bautista is hoping to lace em up for one of the Toronto Blue Jays’ divisional rivals. (Getty Images)

As spring training has been kicked into high gear, former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista has yet to find a club for the 2018 season. Bautista however, is reportedly interested in playing for the Tampa Bay Rays this season.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays could be looking to add another right-handed at bat who can also play the outfield. Bautista, 37, is a longtime resident of the Tampa Bay area and remains focused, and in great playing shape for the upcoming season.

The former two-time AL home run champion’s play has declined in recent years. The 2017 season marked career worsts for the slugger in average (.203), strikeouts (170), and slugging percentage (.674) since he arrived in Toronto.

If Bautista did reveal anything last season, it was that he can still hit the long ball as the slugger still provided 23 home runs in 2017.

If Bautista were to sign in Tampa Bay, he presumably wouldn’t be guaranteed an everyday spot. With Carlos Gomez, Kevin Kiermaier, Mallex Smith, and Denard Span all currently on the Rays roster, the former Jay would likely serve in a platoon or off of the bench.