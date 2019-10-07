Report: Joe Maddon set to meet with Angels and is favorite to be their next manager

The match made in managerial heaven is just about one step closer to being a reality. Joe Maddon, the ex-Chicago Cubs manager, is reportedly meeting with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Maddon is the Angels’ top pick and the Angels are Maddon’s. He spent 31 years in the Angels organization as a player, minor-league manager, big-league coach, scout and various other duties. It would be a grand homecoming for Maddon, who then went on to manager the Tampa Bay Rays and Cubs.

Sources: Joe Maddon interviews with the #LAAngels today. Word is, he’s their top choice, and they are his top choice. Things look lined up for a Maddon/Angels marriage. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 7, 2019

Other reports were quick to clarify that the Angels intend on talking to other candidates — four of them, in fact — but Maddon is indeed the favorite. There are plenty of other managerial jobs open too, with the San Diego Padres and New York Mets being among the most alluring.

Joe Maddon will be the first of four candidates to interview this afternoon for the #Angels managerial opening. Maddon is the favorite but no decision will be made until all four candidates have interviews in Anaheim. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 7, 2019

Maddon was fired on the final day of the season after a disappointing Cubs season in which they didn’t make the postseason. The Angels fired their manager Brad Ausmus the next day, who had been in the job just one season. The Angels maintained that firing Ausmus had nothing to do with Maddon’s availability, but it would be a surprise if the Angels opted to hire anyone other than Maddon.

Joe Maddon is reportedly the favorite to be the next Angels manager. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

