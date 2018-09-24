Report: Jets called Steelers about trading for Le'Veon Bell



The New York Jets have contacted the Pittsburgh Steelers about acquiring running back Le’Veon Bell, according to the New York Daily News.

The call, according to ESPN, was simply a preliminary conversation that did not include an offer. The Steelers started listening to trade offers for Bell — who has been holding out for a more lucrative, long-term deal — on Sunday.

Any deal that Bell would make with the Jets — or any team, for that matter — would only be a one-year deal due to franchise tag rules. He is not able to sign a long-term deal with a team until after the season.

There is roughly $12 million left on Bell’s deal this season, which the Jets would have to absorb if they do sign him. His franchise tag was at $14.5 million to start the season, though he has lost a significant amount by sitting out so far this year.

The Jets have the cap space — $17 million — to pick up Bell for the remainder of the season. They could also be in the running to sign Bell next season, as they are projected to have $90 million in cap space for next season.

Bell could have a significant impact on the field in New York this season, as he would take over for Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell — who have led the charge in the backfield for the Jets so far this year.

However the Jets are still rebuilding, and are implementing a new offense with rookie quarterback Sam Darnold at the helm. They would have to give up a lot to land Bell immediately, likely at least one of their third-round picks in the 2019 draft.

It could make more sense for them to wait and make a play for Bell this offseason instead — especially since Bell hasn’t taken the field at all this year. There’s no telling what shape he’s in and if he’ll be back to peak form.

The 26-year-old ran for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on 321 carries in 2017 for the Steelers.

