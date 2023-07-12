Report: Jets, Aaron Rodgers will be focus of the latest 'Hard Knocks'

Aaron Rodgers loosens up as Zach Wilson looks on. (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The NFL loves its drama, and there's no more drama-laden team heading into the 2023 season than the New York Jets. So it comes as no surprise whatsoever that the NFL and NFL Films have selected the Jets as the focal point of this year's version of "Hard Knocks," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 19, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/v9A7Pb9GP2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

This year's Jets squad features one of the most compelling, polarizing, talented, infuriating — choose your preferred descriptor — players in the NFL in Aaron Rodgers. How Rodgers meshes with the Jets' roster and infrastructure, and how the Jets mold themselves around Rodgers, will be one of the season's most fascinating stories. And now, through "Hard Knocks," we'll get an early look at the drama that will surely ensue.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh had lobbied against the selection. “I know there are several teams that would love for ‘Hard Knocks’ to be in their building," Saleh said earlier this summer. "We’re just not one of them."

But the NFL didn't have many options, given its existing "Hard Knocks" criteria for teams: No first-year head coaches, no playoff appearance in the last two seasons, no "Hard Knocks" appearance in the last 10 years. Only the Jets, Commanders, Saints and Bears met the criteria, and none of the other three teams could match the Jets' potential for fascinating off-field storylines. Between Rodgers, the larger-than-life persona of cornerback Sauce Gardner, and the contract struggles of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, the Jets will have "Game of Thrones"-level drama, but probably with less actual bloodshed and dragonfire.

The Jets report to camp on July 19. A premiere date for "Hard Knocks" has not yet been announced, but the show traditionally runs on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.