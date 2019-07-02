Report: Jared Dudley agrees to 1-year deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with veteran free agent Jared Dudley.

Free agent Jared Dudley has agreed to a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

The almost 34-year-old forward will provide a veteran presence and needed depth on a roster that lost multiple rotation players in the Anthony Davis trade.

Dudley averaged 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.7 minutes per game with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

The news of the agreement comes as the Lakers and the rest of the NBA await the decision from free agent Kawhi Leonard, who is reportedly also considering signing with the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors.

Jared Dudley is reportedly joining the Los Angeles Lakers. (Reuters)

Prescient tweet from Dudley?

Rumors of Leonard’s leanings have impacted NBA betting futures. News of a big bet on the Lakers Monday prompted a response from Dudley, an active tweeter.

How far along Dudley was in Lakers talks when he made that tweet is not clear.

What is clear is that Dudley’s social media game remains on point.

The Lakers already have a “Big 3” according to @JaredDudley619’s new avi. 😂 pic.twitter.com/96TrvXRw0w — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 3, 2019

