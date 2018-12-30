Report: Jameis Winston to be Buccaneers Starting QB in 2019

The Buccaneers intend to keep Jameis Winston as their starting quarterback in 2019, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old is 21–32 as Tampa Bay's starter since being drafted with the No. 1 pick in 2015.

Winston sat out the first three games of 2018, suspended for violating the league's personal conduct policy. He has started eight games for the Buccaneers this season, going 3–5 as a starter. Ryan Fitzpatrick has made seven starts as Tampa Bay's signal caller.

The former Heisman Trophy winner at Florida State enters Week 17 with 2,647 yards, 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on the season. Winston reached the Pro Bowl in his rookie year with Tampa Bay, but he's yet to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs. Tampa Bay has logged just one winning season in Winston's four years with the organization.