Report: Jalen Ramsey fined $15K, but Golden Tate avoids fine after postgame fight

The NFL has reviewed the film and found Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey at fault for last Sunday’s postgame fight with New York Giants receiver Golden Tate.

Ramsey was reportedly fined $15,625 for his actions, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The two got into a scuffle following the Rams’ 17-9 win over the Giants in Week 4. Ramsey and Tate were reportedly in the center of the fight.

Following their game today, the Rams and Giants had a huge fight at midfield which included Golden Tate and Jalen Ramsey in the middle of it. pic.twitter.com/nq7A4Qphv1 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 4, 2020

From that video, it’s tough to tell who started the brawl. It’s possible the NFL reviewed the tape and found Ramsey at fault, though the league may have fined Ramsey based on a report that he was waiting outside the Giants’ locker room for Tate after the game.

Even after their on-field confrontation, Jalen Ramsey was waiting outside the Giants locker room for Golden Tate, according to a source. He wanted more. Fortunately, they avoided Round 2. #Giants #Rams #NFL — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 5, 2020

It’s personal for Jalen Ramsey and Golden Tate

Ramsey and Tate have bad blood away from the field. Ramsey was previously in a long-term relationship with Tate’s sister, and is the father of Tate’s nieces. Ramsey and Tate’s sister broke up in 2019, and Tate told the New York Post, “I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown toward my sister, and the things he’s done in the past.”

Since Sunday’s scuffle, both men have expressed a desire to move on. Ramsey avoided questions about Tate, instead focusing on the Rams’ upcoming game against the Washington Football Team. Tate took a similar approach, telling reporters he was ready to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5.

