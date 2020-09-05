Report: Jadeveon Clowney expected to sign with Tennessee Titans

Jadeveon Clowney is reportedly headed back to the AFC South.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported Saturday that the standout defensive end is expected to sign a contract with the Tennessee Titans. Clowney, the No. 1 pick in the 2014 draft, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Houston Texans before he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks last August.

Clowney played 2019 out with the Seahawks before hitting free agency. He reportedly visited with the New Orleans Saints and had interest from several other teams before deciding to join the Titans.

In Nashville, Clowney will rejoin Mike Vrabel, who coached him for three seasons as the Texans’ defensive line coach. Vrabel, now in his third season as Tennessee’s head coach, led the Titans to the AFC Championship Game in 2019, where they fell to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

