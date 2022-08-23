Report: Jacksonville State punter Jack Dawson arrested on multiple assault charges

Jack Dawson allegedly assaulted a former teammate at Troy three times in 2020 before transferring to Jacksonville State. (AP/Vasha Hunt)

Jacksonville State punter Jack Dawson was arrested on Monday after he allegedly repeatedly assaulted a former teammate at Troy, according to the Montgomery Advertiser .

Dawson, who transferred to Jacksonville State, turned himself into authorities in Troy, Alabama, on Monday and was released on bond, per the report. He is due in court next on Oct. 5.

Dawson was facing three separate assault charges, including one involving sexual assault, after multiple incidents in 2020. Dawson, according to warrants, allegedly "forcibly sodomized" his teammate with a pool cue and caused bleeding and bruising in Oct. 2020.

A month later, he allegedly picked up that teammate and dropped him onto a pool deck at a residence, causing a large bruise. In Dec. 2020, Dawson then allegedly punched that teammate seven times in the face and broke his nose.

Dawson transferred to Jacksonville State after that season, and started for the Gamecocks last season. The Australia native is still listed on their roster as of Monday night, and the school did not respond to the Advertiser. They are set to open their season on Saturday at Stephen F. Austin.