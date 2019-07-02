Report: Isaiah Thomas joining Wizards on 1-year deal

Point guard Isaiah Thomas is joining the Washington Wizards on a one-year deal, ESPN reports.

Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Terms of the deal were not reported.

Thomas coming off disappointing run in Denver

Thomas played sparingly for the Denver Nuggets last season, averaging 8.1 points and 1.9 assists off the bench in 12 games. Head coach Michael Malone eventually pulled him from the rotation.

An MVP candidate in 2017, Thomas averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 37.9 percent from 3-point distance that season for the Boston Celtics. A hip injury derailed his career and prevented Thomas from signing a big long-term deal in a contract year.

Isaiah Thomas is reportedly joining the Washington Wizards. (Reuters)

In brief stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers prior to the Nuggets, Thomas has struggled to return to form.

The 30-year-old will have another chance to find his footing with the Wizards after a disappointing season in Denver.

With John Wall recovering from an Achilles injury, the Wizards are adding depth at point guard with the deal.

More from Yahoo Sports: