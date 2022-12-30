How to report illegal fireworks in Fort Worth, Arlington on New Year’s Eve

There are only a handful of areas in Tarrant County where residents are allowed to light up fireworks for New Year’s.

Fireworks are only allowed in unincorporated areas of the county and if permission from the property owner has been given, according to the Tarrant County Fire Marshal’s office.

This means lighting fireworks in Fort Worth or Arlington is illegal. However, just because it’s illegal doesn’t necessarily mean that fireworks aren’t launched.

To report illegal fireworks in Fort Worth call 817-392-4444, visit the city’s website or open the My Fort Worth app. The Fort Worth Police encourages residents not to call 911 for illegal fireworks. This allows both cities 911 dispatch center lines to remain open for emergencies.

For Arlington, residents can call 817-274-4444, use the city’s website or open the Ask Arlington app to report illegal fireworks.