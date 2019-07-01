Hurricanes re-signing Petr Mrazek to 2-year, $6.25M contract

Petr Mrazek is reportedly re-signing with the Carolina Hurricanes on a two-year contract. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Carolina Hurricanes are close to re-signing goaltender Petr Mrazek to a two-year deal worth $6.25 million, the team confirmed Monday.

Mrazek will earn $3 million in 2019-20, and $3.25 million in 2020-21.

He posted a stellar 2.39 goals against average, .914 save percentage, and four shutouts in 40 games with the Hurricanes, splitting duties with Curtis McElhinney.

Last summer, Mrazek signed a one-year deal worth $1.5 million and clearly exceeded expectations for the upstart Hurricanes.

“Petr took a chance on himself with the deal he agreed to here last summer, and we were all rewarded with the tremendous season he put together," Hurricanes general manager Don Waddell said. "This solidifies our options at the goaltending position moving forward.”

Although he didn't fare nearly as well during the playoffs, few could fault Mrazek as the Hurricanes ran into a Boston Bruins team that was scorching, and eventually lost in seven games to the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Final.

Mrazek has been a staple for the Czech Republic in international tournaments as well.

