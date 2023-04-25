Report highlights increased safety for LGBTQ people under new city bylaw

An update on a bylaw enacted to protect access to spaces and events for the LGBTQ community will be before council on Tuesday. (Helen Pike/CBC - image credit)

A bylaw created to make access to spaces that host events for the LGBTQ community and drag events across Calgary safer is having the impact that council intended — and the community wanted.

Data from a report that's going to the city on Tuesday shows that six violation tickets have been issued under the new Safe and Inclusive Access bylaw, which prohibits protesting within 100 metres of the entrance to a recreation facility or library, between March 15 and April 16.

The report also highlights feedback from the community, the majority of which was was positive. Comments from citizens including explanations that they feel safer taking their kids to city facilities and that they can participate in events they find meaningful.

"The bylaw in and of itself has sent a really strong signal about the kind of behaviour and about the kind of attitudes that we're actually not willing to accept in our city," said Ward 11 Coun. Kourtney Penner who voted in favour.

"I'm glad to see that the preliminary results of this sort of short period of time essentially indicate that the bylaw is working as intended."

More may need to be done

The Safe and Inclusive access bylaw was enacted following the cancellation of a drag ice performance at Calgary's annual Chinook Blast festival. It was cancelled due to safety concerns.

According to the report, the number of specified protests targeting the LGBTQ community taking place at recreation centres and libraries has decreased.

It says that the bylaw, coupled with increased presence of police and community peace officers, has led to an increased sense of safety and reduced levels of anxiety in staff.

Between January and March, several events including drag brunches Calgary were met with counter protestors, Reading with Royalty events that were held at the Calgary Public Library were disrupted by opposers.

While the bylaw has worked to its intended effect, a community organizer said that more may need to be done as things progress.

"All we're doing is [saying] that all Canadians have a right to access public swimming pools and public libraries without being screamed at and harassed by strangers," said James Demers who has been advocating for LGBTQ rights in Calgary for more than 20 years.

"I think that that is a good middle ground … because here's the other thing, there have been six tickets, but there have been a dozen criminal charges."

Partnerships and protection moving forward

The report says that the bylaw does not apply to all public contexts, but the survey data suggests that it has created a protection mechanism for members of communities who experience exclusion and discrimination to feel safer while accessing public spaces and services.

Some comments the city received in response to the rule show that some think it has had no impact, or no impact yet.

Anna Murphy, the chair of the Gender Equity Diversity and Inclusion subcommittee of the City of Calgary Social Wellbeing Advisory Committee said that the city has done its part, but there's only so much that can be done on a municipal level.

"There is a need for a conversation about how we better embolden and empower law enforcement at a time when protest has behaviour has changed," Murphy said.

She said amending the Criminal Code — which cannot be done on a municipal level — to include hate crime offences should be a consideration in conversations between all levels of government.

"We've passed the bylaw, which has been a critically important bylaw. But now what comes next, that's a part of it … we now have to look to those partners provincially and federally."

The city said administration will continue to monitor the utilization of the bylaw and return to council with any recommended amendments as necessary.