Report: Grizzlies fan ejected for making Kardashian comments to Kings’ Tristan Thompson

A Memphis Grizzlies fan who was ejected from Sunday’s game at FedExForum was reportedly thrown out for making comments about the Kardashians to Kings forward Tristan Thompson.

Thompson, 30, has a 3-year-old daughter with reality television star Khloe Kardashian. Thompson and Kardashian have had an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016.

Grizzlies beat writer Drew Hill of the Daily Memphian reported the fan was removed from his courtside seat after directing comments about the Kardashians toward Thompson.

“Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson,” Hill tweeted.

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry addressed the incident following his team’s 128-101 loss to the Grizzlies.

“I think (when) you pay for a ticket you’ve got a right to boo guys, you’ve got a right to cheer for your team … but inappropriate things should never be what anyone should say,” Gentry said.

Gentry declined to offer specifics when asked what the fan said.

“I don’t think it needs to be talked about or anything, but obviously it’s not anything that I’m going to tolerate people saying to my players, I know that, not without intervening and asking them to be removed,” Gentry said. “They can say anything they want to me or they can boo and do everything they want with the players, but there’s no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event. That’s not why you’re there.”

Game officials, Grizzlies personnel and NBA security stopped play to have the fan removed after Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton shot two free throws with 9:38 to play in the fourth quarter. Thompson was seen looking in the fan’s direction and motioning to officials before security escorted him out of the building. The fan raised his glass and gestured to the crowd as he left the arena.