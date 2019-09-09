Report: Grizzlies continue to refuse to buy out Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala appears stuck with the rebuilding Grizzlies whether he like it or not. (Getty)

The Memphis Grizzlies are refusing to buy out Andre Iguodala, whom they acquired in a deal with Golden State this summer as the Warriors looked to clear salary when they traded for D’Angelo Russell, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Sources: Memphis wants three-time champion Andre Iguodala to report to training camp and is refusing right now to engage in buyout, which would prevent Iguodala from finishing a Hall of Fame career on his terms because this may be his final NBA season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 9, 2019

Charania’s report reinforces a report from ESPN’s Tim McMahon shortly after the trade that the Grizzlies were seeking to trade Iguodala, but had no intention of buying him out.

Iguodala reportedly wanted to join Lakers

Iguodala was expected to have interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers if granted a buyout, but that option reportedly remains off the table.

A 15-year veteran, Iguodala remains a productive but limited contributor in the NBA. He averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 23.2 minutes per game as the Warriors sixth man last season, production not in line with his $17.2 million salary.

But his veteran presence as three-time NBA champion adds to his value, though the Grizzlies haven’t found a trade partner.

If they can’t complete a trade, the Grizzlies appear intent on keeping Iguodala in the mix with their young core highlighted by Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.

