Report: Goran Dagic reaches one-year, $2.9 million deal with the Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have reached a deal with free agent Goran Dragic.

The Bulls agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million deal with the veteran guard on Sunday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, which adds significant value to an already strong backcourt.

Dragic is signing a one-year, $2.9M deal with the Bulls, sources said. https://t.co/f6VK9np1cf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2022

Dragic spent last season with both the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets, though he appeared in just 21 games the entire season. He averaged 7.3 points and 4.8 assists per game with the Nets to close out the year.

Chicago will mark the sixth team for Dragic, who will enter his 15th season in the league this fall.

Dragic is currently playing with the Slovenian national team, which is trying to qualify for the FIBA World Cup. There was speculation that Dragic would end up landing with the Dallas Mavericks next season — both as the Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency, and as it would pair Dragic up with his friend and fellow Slovenian star Luka Doncic.

Dragic instead will join a big group of guards in Chicago, including Lonzo Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine, who just agreed to a five-year, $215 million max contract extension.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.