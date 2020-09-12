Giants-Padres game postponed after Giants player tests positive for COVID-19

Friday’s game between the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres has been postponed after a Giants player tested positive for COVID-19, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The Padres have confirmed a positive test in the Giants organization as the reason for the postponement.

The announcement was made moments before the scheduled first pitch. Giants manager Gabe Kapler could be seen informing players of the postponement in the dugout.

Looked like Gabe Kapler was telling players the game has been canceled, but a lot of people are still in the dugouts. — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) September 12, 2020

MLB has been quick to postpone games when a player or staff member tests positive. The league requires that teams self-isolate and begin conducting further testing and contact tracing in order to keep the virus from spreading.

The Giants are sixth team overall and the first from the National League West to record a positive test during the 2020 season. The Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets and Oakland Athletics have also had games postponed due to positive tests. Their respective absences have ranged from four days to two weeks.

No official announcement has been made beyond the postponement of Friday’s game. But it’s fair to assume the entire weekend series is in jeopardy.

