Report: Gareth Bale seals return to Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid

It looks like Gareth Bale will return to Tottenham after seven seasons with Real Madrid. (Reuters/Vincent West)

Following literally years of rumors that he was about to leave Real Madrid, Gareth Bale appears set to finally walk away from Estadio Santiago Bernabéu after seven years in the Spanish capital and return to former club Tottenham Hotspur.

The news was broken Thursday by ace Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who last month was the first to report that Lionel Messi would remain with Barcelona, Real’s chief La Liga rival, for the 2020-21 season.

Bale’s move back to London is a season-long loan, according to Romano. He added that the agreement between the clubs is complete pending Bale’s physical, which the 31-year-old Welsh winger is expected to take on Friday, and that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho had signed off on the deal.

Gareth Bale to Tottenham, here we go! Last details to be sorted about salary [shared with Real Madrid] and Gareth will fly tomorrow to London. He’ll complete medicals and join #THFC - one year loan. Mourinho approved the deal. Reguilon expected for tomorrow too [100% done]. ⚪️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

On Thursday, Bale’s agent told Sky Sports that the pact — worth a reported reported $26 million — was close to being finalized. Bale joined Real in 2013 and helped the club win two domestic crowns and four Champions League titles. In the 2018 European finale he scored one of the most spectacular goals in the competition’s history when he converted a bicycle kick in a 3-1 victory over Liverpool.

Bale scored 105 times in 251 games across all competitions for Real. Before moving to Spain on a then-world record transfer, he made almost 150 Premier League appearances and notched 42 goals for Tottenham, which he joined from Southampton in 2007.