Report: Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42

Former middleweight boxer Freeda Foreman has died at the age of 42, according multiple reports.

One of former heavyweight champion George Foreman’s 10 children, Freeda went 5-1 with three knockouts during her brief career in the ring in the early 2000s.

Foreman’s body was discovered by a family member at her home near Houston, Texas per TMZ.com, which also notes that police are awaiting a coroner's report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

