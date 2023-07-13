Report: Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen reaches plea agreement in alleged hotel attack case

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has agreed to a plea deal after he was accused of attacking a couple in a Las Vegas hotel in 2021.

At a motion hearing Wednesday in Nevada Eighth Judicial District Court, Sonnen’s pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor charge of “breaching the peace,” according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Wednesday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sonnen was ordered to pay a $750 fine. He was not present for the hearing, though was represented through his attorney Dayvid J. Figler.

The standalone misdemeanor charge stood in place of four previously-standing misdemeanor battery charges. Two other misdemeanor battery charges were previously dismissed by a judge in September.

Sonnen was accused of repeatedly punching Christopher and Julie Stellpflug in the hallway of a Four Seasons Hotel on Dec. 18, 2021, before he struck multiple security guards. The couple also accused Sonnen of appearing intoxicated during the alleged attack.

Prosecutors dropped a felony battery charge in March 2022. However, the misdemeanor charges materialized when the couple filed a civilian complaint.

In June, Sonnen pleaded not guilty to the charges with an anticipated trial start date of Aug. 9 – but now the proceedings will not need to go that far. Sonnen declined to speak on the matter publicly when pressed in recent months, citing the ongoing legal proceedings.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie