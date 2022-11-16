Report: Former Sacramento Kings forward Donte Greene facing prison for attempted robbery

Former Kings forward Donte Greene is reportedly facing up to six years in prison after being arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

The South Bend Tribune reported Greene, 34, was arrested Nov. 8 in Goshen, Indiana, which is located about 160 miles north of Indianapolis and 25 miles west of South Bend. Greene reportedly entered a Phillips 66 station and told a gas station clerk to “give me all the money.”

According to the Tribune, Greene ordered the clerk not to call police, but employees at a nearby Taco Bell reported the incident after seeing Greene enter the store. The newspaper reported Greene was not armed and did not take anything from the store.

Greene starred at Syracuse, where he was a second-team All-Big East Conference selection after averaging 17.7 points per game as a freshman. The Memphis Grizzlies selected Greene with the 28th pick in the 2008 NBA draft.

The Grizzlies then traded Greene to the Houston Rockets. Greene scored 40 points in his NBA Summer League debut at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, but he was traded again when Houston sent him to Sacramento in August 2008.

Greene spent four seasons with the Kings from 2008-12. He averaged 6.1 points and 2.4 rebounds in 253 career games. He also spent time with the Reno Bighorns, who were Sacramento’s affiliate in the then-NBA Development League. In February 2011, Greene was involved in a fight with Kings teammate DeMarcus Cousins.

Since 2013, Greene has played professionally in Puerto Rico, China, the Dominican Republic, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Taiwan.

Greene was previously arrested in 2014 for fighting with former St. Louis Rams linebacker Jo-Lonn Dunbar outside a Miami Beach nightclub.