Report: Former NFL safety, Georgia standout Bacarri Rambo arrested on rape charge in Athens

Bacarri Rambo stands accused of raping a University of Georgia student in Athens. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Former NFL safety and Georgia All-American Bacarri Rambo was arrested on a rape charge in Athens late Monday.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police responded to a rape call at Rambo’s Athens apartment complex at 1:17 a.m. on Saturday. He was arrested and booked in the Clarke County Jail Monday night and remained in custody without a bond hearing on Tuesday, according to the report.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 21-year-old accuser is a University of Georgia student, according to the report. She called a friend to tell him that she had been raped, and he contacted police. She told him “that the guy who did it lives in Georgia Heights,” the complex where she lives and where Rambo’s address is listed, according to the report.

She said that she knows her alleged attacker and pointed him out on Instagram profile with Rambo’s name on it according to police records obtained by the Banner-Herald.

According to the Banner-Herald, Rambo, 29, was a member of Georgia football support staff the last two seasons as an intern and a graduate assistant. Rambo played four seasons at Georgia is tied for the school’s career record with 16 interceptions. He was named to the AP All-America team in 2011 as a junior.

The Washington Redskins selected Rambo in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL draft. He also played with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins over a four-season pro career that ended in 2016.

More from Yahoo Sports: