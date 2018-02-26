Report: Former NFL lineman Jonathan Martin checks into mental health facility

After a troubling Instagram post led to his former high school being closed for a day, former NFL offensive lineman Jonathan Martin has checked into a mental health facility.

That’s via a report by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel’s Omar Kelly.

Citing a source, Kelly writes that it’s unclear whether Martin was forced to undergo a mental health examination under the Baker Act, or if he voluntarily checked himself into a facility for treatment.

Martin was detained by Los Angeles Police on Friday, after his Instagram post featured a gun, shell casings and the names of Harvard-Westlake (the prestigious high school Martin graduated from before attending Stanford), the Dolphins, and two of his former Miami teammates, Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito.

“When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge,” was written on the photo.

After learning of the existence of the post, Harvard-Westlake officials decided early Friday morning to close the school for the safety of students and staff. Martin’s post came a little more than a week after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in which 14 students and three teachers were killed.

An LAPD spokesperson told Kelly on Sunday that Martin was no longer in custody, and an update was not available.

After the bullying scandal he was at the center of with the Dolphins, Miami traded Martin to San Francisco in 2014. He played 15 games for the 49ers that season, and was cut in March 2015. The Carolina Panthers claimed him off waivers, but Martin did not play a regular-season game with Carolina.

Former Dolphins OL Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff on his IG story… pic.twitter.com/NaJ8a0BXze — Nick Brown (@NickyBeaster) February 23, 2018

