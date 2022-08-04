Report: Ex-Knicks, Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert arrested for marijuana possession in Dallas airport

Iman Shumpert last played in the league during the 2020-21 season for the Brooklyn Nets. (Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Former NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly had a “sizable” amount of marijuana in his bag at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, according to TMZ Sports.

Shumpert was reportedly flying from Dallas to Los Angeles on Saturday when he was stopped at security. Shumpert admitted to police that the bag they found was marijuana, which reportedly weighed just more than six ounces.

Shumpert was then arrested and charged with a felony. The 32-year-old is facing up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Shumpert last played in the league during the 2020-21 season, though he appeared in just two games for the Brooklyn Nets. Shumpert was initially drafted by the New York Knicks with the No. 17 overall pick in 2011. He then spent time with the Cleveland Cavaliers — where he won a title alongside LeBron James — the Sacramento Kings and Houston Rockets before joining the Nets.

Shumpert averaged 7.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game throughout his career. He also won “Dancing With The Stars” in 2021, too.