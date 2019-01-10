Report: Former Georgetown basketball star accused of attempting to rape girlfriend's teenage daughter

Neighbors reportedly had to pull Victor Page off of his victim. (Getty Images)

Former Georgetown basketball player Victor Page is facing attempted rape charges after allegedly attempting to violently assault his girlfriend’s 17-year-old daughter, according to a report from Fox 5 DC.

The 43-year-old Page has a lengthy criminal history since his basketball career, but the reported details of the incident from court documents paint a picture that is simply disturbing:

The day before New Year’s Eve, residents in the Upper Marlboro neighborhood reportedly saw Page on top of his girlfriend’s teenage daughter and called police. According to court documents, the victim’s mother said Page needed to pried off of the teenage girl, that he chased her, and that he choked her and tried to pull her pants off. The 17-year-old was able to escape, but Page reportedly caught up with her and tried to rape her again before neighbors rescued her.

The mother of the victim reportedly informed Page’s parole officer of the incident, which led to a court commissioner charging Page and triggering a police investigation. Page was on parole for a separate case.

Page gained fame in the mid-1990s, sharing a backcourt with Allen Iverson as a freshman on a Big East-winning 1995-96 Georgetown team. The D,C. native entered the NBA draft after leading the Hoyas in scoring his sophomore year with 22.7 points per game, but he went undrafted and never played a single NBA minute.

Since then, Page’s life has spiraled into a never-ending series stints in prison. He has reportedly been arrested dozens times since only 2010 and wears an eyepatch after losing his right eye to a gunshot wound.

Page was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2013 for another violent attack against a woman, the details of which are similarly horrific:

“The suspect jumped out of bed, pulled the victim’s hair tearing it from the scalp,” the statement of probable cause read. “He then dragged her to the bathroom, throwing her into the tub and running hot water on her while punching the victim repeatedly in the face.” “The suspect then ran into the kitchen and grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim on her right hand and right thigh,” the statement read. “The victim then ran outside as the suspect chased her with the knife and stated he was going to kill her.”

Page didn’t serve out his full sentence for that crime, but he’s back behind bars now as police conduct an investigation still in its early stages.

