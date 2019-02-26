Report: Flames 'white hot' after losing out on Jason Zucker





Following a relatively quiet deadline for the Calgary Flames that saw them acquire defenceman Oscar Fantenberg, it is being reported that they were close to making a move to bolster their forward depth, but lost out on Jason Zucker.

Flames lose out on Jason Zucker at the trade deadline (Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images)

Pierre LeBrun and Michael Russo of The Athletic reported that a deal was in place to send Zucker to Calgary. LeBrun tweeted Monday night that while it appeared to be a “done deal” ultimately fell through before the 3:00 pm ET deadline on Monday.

Both myself and @RussoHockey learning that what looked like a done deal between Calgary and Minnesota involving Jason Zucker fell through today. Why exactly it came undone isn’t clear at this point… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2019





Darren Dreger spoke about it on TSN 1050 on Tuesday, saying the Flames are not pleased about what happened.

“I think it was a timing thing.” Said Dreger. “I didn’t talk to Brad Treliving directly, but I was told that he was white hot. So whether that’s directed at Minnesota, whether that’s directed at something internally, whether that’s directed at the league.”

“There was a logjam, there always is, but there was a jam up at central registry so maybe it was just an issue of the queue being too long. But normally what happens is as long as the trade is filed, they still honour it, you just have to go through the process.” He added. “We’ll dig a little deeper and find out what the backstory is but I know Calgary wasn’t pleased at all.”

Zucker recorded a career-high 64 points last season and is currently sitting at 15 goals and 31 points.

The Flames reportedly also showed interest in the biggest name at the deadline: Mark Stone, who was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights from the Ottawa Senators.

He was referring to Mark Stone here. So Calgary is out. And Winnipeg is out. https://t.co/wRgKL8H0LR — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 25, 2019





Though they may have not gotten much better after the deadline, the team currently sits at the top of the Western Conference, and is still expected to make a deep playoff run.

