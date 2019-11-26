Flames deny reports of Peters' firing, say investigation is ongoing

After recent allegations of racist remarks directed at a former player, the Calgary Flames have started an investigation regarding current head coach Bill Peters.

“Bill has not been relieved of his duties,” Flames GM Treliving told reporters in Buffalo on Tuesday despite previous reports that the team had let go of the bench boss.

Treliving has also been in touch with both the coach and Akim Aliu — the former player that came out with the report of Peters’ racist statement. The general manager has also been in discussion with the league as the investigation begins.

“This type of allegation, it’s repulsive,” Treliving said. “Now, it’s my job to find out exactly what’s taken place.”

The Flames GM said that he plans to complete the team’s investigation promptly, but also accurately.

“We hope to have [the investigation] completed quickly, but it’s got to be thorough...and it’s got to be done correctly.”

He also continued to stress the magnitude of the statement coming from Aliu.

“Allegations of this nature, we take very, very seriously. This is a subject matter that has no place in our organization...and the seriousness we take this allegation, is very high,” the general manager said.

Treliving made it clear the investigation started shortly after the Flames found out about the incident.

“Throughout the evening last night and into this morning we’re starting an investigation on the incident,” he said. “The purpose of me coming out today is, we have not completed that. We’re trying to be as transparent as possible.”

The saga began with Aliu tweeting the allegations on Monday night. The 30-year-old played under Peters for the Rockford IceHogs — the AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks — in his first full season of professional hockey.

