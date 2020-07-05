Report: Five Nashville SC players test positive for COVID-19 in MLS bubble

NASHVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 29: The Nashville SC starting lineup pose for a photograph before the game against Atlanta United at Nissan Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

There’s more COVID-19 trouble in the Major League Soccer bubble in Orlando. The Athletic’s Paul Tenorio and Sam Stejskal reported Sunday that five players on Nashville SC have tested positive for the coronavirus since arriving in Orlando.

Reporting with @samstejskal: Nashville SC has had five players test positive since arriving in Orlando on Friday, per sources. One upon arrival, four more since. Last four need to be confirmed by follow-ups.



Nashville hasn’t trained since Tuesday. Set to play Fire on Wednesday. — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) July 5, 2020

One player tested positive during initial arrival testing, and four more tested positive in subsequent testing. They’re scheduled to face the Chicago Fire on Wednesday, but that match is in doubt now since the team hasn’t practiced since Tuesday. It’s possible that it could be postponed, which is what MLS did when nine FC Dallas players tested positive last week.

The positive tests don’t end there. Two members of the Colorado Rapids have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and the team is delaying their flight to Orlando until Sunday.

Sources: Colorado Rapids have postponed today’s flight to Orlando. Two members of traveling party, including one player, tested positive for COVID-19 on final round of pre-travel testing. Follow-up testing to occur. Aim is to travel tomorrow. — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) July 5, 2020

If the Rapids end up being able to travel to Orlando on Sunday, they’ll all be tested there once they arrive. But as we’ve seen with both FC Dallas and Nashville SC, arrival testing may not catch everything.

