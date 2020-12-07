Report finds pulsed radio frequency 'most plausible' cause of illness that hit US diplomats in Cuba, China

A report from The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine points to a radio frequency pulse as the "most plausible" cause of the mysterious illness that plagued diplomats and their families in Cuba and China.

After reviewing the illnesses’ symptoms and possible causes, the committee appointed to review the cases determined that what was observed was “consistent with the effects of directed pulsed radio frequency energy,” the report states.

While the committee, made up of mostly medical experts, determined a radio frequency (RF) pulse was the most likely cause, they also said that there could have been other causes contributing to the illness and producing additional signs and symptoms.

American officials in Cuba experienced an unexplained illness, which was later coined the "Havana Syndrome," beginning in late 2016. At least 26 Americans who worked at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba fell sick, experiencing several debilitating symptoms. Those who fell sick experienced sudden onset of loud noises, headaches, dizziness, hearing loss and blurred vision.

Eventually, Americans working at the U.S. Embassy in China began experiencing similar symptoms to those in Cuba, signaling that this was not a regional illness.

The NAS report found "many of the acute, early phase symptoms and observations reported by" state department personnel "are consistent with RF effects, including a perceived clicking sound within the head even when the ears were covered, a perceived force/pressure sensation within the head and on the face, perceived spatial localization and directionality of these perceived phenomena and other loud sounds, hearing loss, tinnitus, impaired gait and loss of balance, as well as the absence of heating sensation and absence of observed disruption of electronic devices in the immediate environment."

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo informed lawmakers in May 2018 the same symptoms afflicting those in Cuba were apparent among officials in China.

"The medical indications are very similar and entirely consistent with the medical indication that have taken place to Americans working in Cuba," Pompeo told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

According to the NAS report, because of the unknown origins and cause of the illness, there was a "delay in recognizing an important cluster of unexplained illnesses, and an early failure to investigate them in a concerted, coordinated, rigorous, and interdisciplinary manner."

The report said while the combination of the symptoms seemed to suggest something wrong with the inner ear, VIII cranial nerve and their brain stem connection, there was no consistent result to determine whether the illness was caused by a brain injury.

The committee also looked at chemicals, infectious diseases and psychological issues as possible explanations. It found chemical exposure from insecticide spraying was "not likely" the cause because there was no evidence of high-level exposure and the affected people's histories didn't fit with such exposure. But it didn't rule out the possibility insecticides could have made the symptoms worse.

Though Zika, which was rampant in Cuba around that time, can have neurological effects the committee said it was "highly unlikely" that was the cause of the symptoms seen in those affected.

Some have theorized the reported illness could have been more psychological than physiological, in what is referred to as "mass psychogenic illness" or mass hysteria. The committee said that because the symptoms varied from patient to patient, it was possible there were "multiple causal factors including psychological and social factors."

"These factors could exacerbate other causes of illness and cannot be ruled out as contributing to some of the cases, especially some of the chronic symptoms or later in the course of illness in some cases," the report said. But the report also said it was unlikely such elements were the root cause, saying, "The acute initial, sudden-onset, distinctive, and unusual symptoms and signs are difficult to ascribe to psychological and social factors."

It also said persistent postural-perceptual dizziness (PPPD), a neurological disorder causing balance problems and a feeling of unsteadiness, "may explain some chronic signs and symptoms in some patients."

Though pulsed radio frequencies were seen as "the most plausible mechanism in explaining these cases, especially in those with the distinct early manifestations," the report's conclusion was highly qualified. It said PPPD was "a secondary reinforcing mechanism, as well as the possible additive effects of psychological conditions."

"The committee cannot rule out other possible mechanisms and considers it likely that a multiplicity of factors explains some cases and the differences between others," the report found. "In particular, the committee could not be certain that the individuals with only the chronic set of signs and symptoms suffered from the same cause(s)."

The report recommended a prepared, more uniform approach to handling any similar sudden illness in the future to better identify and prevent the root cause of the symptoms.

While the cause of the illness has been discovered, the source of the RF energy that caused members of the state department to get to sick is still unknown. However, many seem to think that it was an attack on the United States. The Cuban government has denied any involvement and launched their own investigation.

Although the report focuses only on the cause of the illness, it does mention the extensive research Russia did into the effects of pulsed radio frequency exposures.

"Military personnel (in Eurasian communist countries) exposed to non-thermal microwave radiation were said to have experienced headache, fatigue, dizziness, irritability, sleeplessness, depression, anxiety, forgetfulness, and lack of concentration," the report said.

The Russian government has denied any involvement.

