Report: Family member of ex-NFL RB Michael Pittman in coma after getting coronavirus

A family member of former NFL running back Michael Pittman is reportedly in a coma. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)
A family member of former NFL running back Michael Pittman is in critical condition after after contracting COVID-19, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reports.

The unidentified family member has been in the hospital for a week and is in a coma, according to the report. Laine wrote that she reported the news with Pittman’s blessing as he asked for prayers and wanted to raise awareness around the coronavirus pandemic.

Pittman played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

His son, Michael Pittman Jr., was a standout wide receiver at USC and is projected to be selected in the upcoming NFL draft.

