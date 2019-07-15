Report: Ezekiel Elliott may hold out during training camp





Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon might have some company if he stays away from training camp. Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott may also be planning a hold out, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

The 23-year-old Elliott has been one of the league’s best running backs since he was drafted. Over his three-year career, Elliott has led the league in rushing twice. He has made two Pro Bowls and has been named to an All-Pro team.

If Elliott holds out, he would be following in Le’Veon Bell and Gordon’s footsteps. The only major difference with Elliott is that he’s still under contract for two seasons. He won’t be a free agent until after the 2020 season.

Because of that, the Cowboys may not have thought much about an extension for Elliott just yet. The team should be more concerned with Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper, both of who are slated to be free agents at the end of the 2019 season.

Finding a way to lock up all three could be in the team’s best interest. Elliott is already one of the best running backs in the game, and both Cooper and Prescott took steps forward in the second half of the 2018 season.

Even if Elliott doesn’t get a new deal before the 2019 season, he’s making his stance known now. If he goes into next offseason without a new contract, Elliott will almost certainly hold out.

The Cowboys know that now. It’s up to them to figure out to solve that issue before it becomes something bigger.

