Maple Leafs sign Auston Matthews to 5-year extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed star centre Auston Matthews to a five-year contract extension worth $11.634 million annually, the team announced on Tuesday.

Matthews’ $58.15-million contract will be paid out almost entirely in signing bonuses and is heavily front-loaded, meaning his earnings are protected from a potential lockout.

And also that he’ll be a very rich man, very soon.

In fact, by next season, Matthews will not only be the highest-paid Leaf, but projects to be the NHL’s second-highest earning player behind Connor McDavid — and few would argue that he doesn’t deserve to be given his contributions and timeline.

Even so, Matthews has surrendered some earning potential in the short term, and in turn given back some control to the Maple Leafs. His annual cap hit would project much higher with an eight-year pact, and at five years Toronto can better manage its graduating entry-level talent under the NHL’s salary parameters.

“We’re very thankful that (Matthews’ camp) were willing to move from their desired (eight-year) term,” Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said, shortly after receiving the star’s signature. “Obviously everyone wants to be here for as long possible with an AAV that works for everyone and we were able to lock him in (while) also maintaining some flexibility as we move ahead.”

There will be a financial squeeze next season with Patrick Marleau still in the fold for one more season, but the window appears to be wide open — at least for another five years.

Of course, the short-term agreement works in Matthews’ favour as well. He preserves his unrestricted free agent seasons, which puts him in the best position to maximize his career earnings in the end. He’ll be just short of his 27th birthday when he signs his third NHL contract, leaving him the chance to make best use of his value at a time where the league’s growth is at its height.

And he’ll also be able to leverage the other 30 teams to drive up the price.

For now, his focus is winning a Stanley Cup for Toronto.

“I feel very fortunate and very lucky, especially (to be) in a city like Toronto. It’s something I never really imagined. It’s very special. I feel extremely honoured,” Matthews said at his press conference Tuesday.

Matthews has been solid, but hasn’t complicated matters with his performance this season to the same extent that teammate Mitch Marner has. The team’s leader in points, Marner has increased his value considerably in his third season and stands to make considerably more out of restricted free agency now than he had at the start of the season.

But if Marner’s emergence changed the Leafs’ strategy with Matthews, it didn’t completely overhaul the thinking surrounding his negotiation.

“We’ve been trying to be flexible throughout, and trying to figure out what works for everybody,” Dubas said, explaining that he couldn’t pinpoint a specific time to where the focus shifted to a five- or six-year deal.

“Right off the opening we started to discuss a number of different options that might be enticing to everybody and it just kinda grew to the five-(year deal).”

With Matthews’ deal now official, Marner’s camp has all the information it needs to iron out a suitable agreement from their perspective. For that reason it shouldn’t drag too long — and we have Matthews’ willingness to negotiate an equitable deal to thank for that.

Dubas said the Maple Leafs will continue to respect Marner’s wishes to wait on negotiations until after the season, but will be open to contract talks as soon as Marner’s camp is ready.

Auston Matthews has agreed to a five-year deal with the Maple Leafs. (Getty)

