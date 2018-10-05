Report: Ex-Clemson RB C.J. Fuller experienced chest pains before death

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller, left, died Wednesday after reportedly experiencing chest pains that morning. (Todd Bennett/Getty Images)

Former Clemson running back C.J. Fuller experienced chest pains in the minutes leading up to his death Wednesday, his aunt said.

Fuller was doing physical therapy for a knee injury when he began to experience the pain. His family called 911 and he was taken from a family member’s home in Pickens County, South Carolina, to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway, though no foul play is suspected. Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said it could take six to eight weeks until an autopsy is complete. Fuller was 22.

Fuller experienced chest pain and slurred speech

Zola Fuller Beeks, Fuller’s aunt, spoke with the Independent Mail and The Greenville News on Thursday and relayed what her siblings who were at the hospital told her.

“He had been having some chest pains before that day, but they got worse fast,” she said. “He was conscious at one point, but when he got to the hospital, his speech was slurred. Before we knew it, he was gone.

“We think it had something to do with a blood clot, but you just don’t expect someone his age to be gone so fast.”

Fuller’s death reportedly likely due to seizure complications

The Clemson Insider was the first to report Fuller’s death was due to complications from a seizure. TMZ confirmed the news with added details.

Fuller tore his ACL playing flag football two weeks ago and had surgery to repair it at the end of September. His first day at physical therapy was Wednesday morning. When he returned home, he “went to the ground,” according to TMZ, and asked for water.

The Daily Mail obtained the 911 call made by the family.

Fuller graduated in August

Fuller played at Clemson from 2014-17 and was on the 2016 national championship team. The South Carolina native had 599 yards and four touchdowns on 147 carries in his Clemson career in addition to 18 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Fuller left the team after the 2017 season with the intent to become a graduate transfer. In March he was one of three charged in connection with an alleged armed robbery in downtown Clemson.

The case has yet to go to trial and Fuller received his undergraduate degree in August.

“C.J. had a lot of good to give the world,” Beeks told the News. “Now, he won’t have the chance.”

