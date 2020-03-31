ESPN to satiate sports fans, move up release of Michael Jordan documentary

With sports ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, fans are clamoring for a fix.

Many have pointed to a highly anticipated Michael Jordan documentary slated to air on ESPN as respite, calling for the network to move up its scheduled June release.

The network has listened and will start airing the 10-part documentary series titled “The Last Dance” on April 19, it announced on Tuesday morning. The series will air in two-part installments through May 17 and will be available on Netflix outside the United States.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience," ESPN said in a statement.

"We've heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we're happy to announce that we've been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that. This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans."

Sports fans are reportedly getting their wish with a new date for a highly anticipated Michael Jordan documentary. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

What is ‘The Last Dance?’

The documentary will feature behind-the-scenes footage from Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls that ended with his sixth NBA championship in an NBA Finals victory over the Utah Jazz in 1998.

A film crew followed the Bulls for the entire 1997-98 season and ESPN spoke to “more than 100 people close to the team and personalities who experienced the run.”

Story continues

"Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon," director Jason Hehir said in a statement. "Making 'The Last Dance' was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it."

More from Yahoo Sports: