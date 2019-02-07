Report: ESPN settles lawsuit with Doug Adler stemming from comment about Venus Williams

Doug Adler has reportedly settled with ESPN. (Getty Images)

ESPN has reportedly settled a wrongful termination lawsuit with tennis commentator Doug Adler. The broadcaster was fired from the network in 2017 after some believed Adler made a racist comment about Venus Williams, according to the New York Post.

While describing Williams’ play during the 2017 Australian Open, many believed Adler said Williams “puts the gorilla effect on. Charging.” Adler clarified he used the term “guerrilla” to describe how Williams was playing.

Adler apologized for using the phrase. He was fired by ESPN, and chose to sue the network in February of 2017.

In his lawsuit against ESPN, Adler claimed “emotional distress,” according to the Associated Press.

“Adler claims “emotional distress” in the filing in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging he was wrongly branded a racist and has lost other TV opportunities because of the controversy. The lawsuit calls for punitive financial damages, but doesn’t name an amount.”

Adler’s lawsuit cited a Nike ad from the 1990s which was titled “Guerrilla Tennis.” The lawsuit claimed that commercial had an impact on Adler’s choice of words during the match.

According to the New York Post, Adler received a monetary settlement from ESPN. He also reportedly has re-joined the network and could commentate tennis again.

