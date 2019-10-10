Errol Spence Jr. 'seriously injured' in Ferrari rollover crash

Championship boxer Errol Spence Jr. was reportedly seriously injured in a one-car crash of his Ferrari. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Championship boxer Errol Spence Jr. was seriously injured on Thursday morning when his Ferrari crossed the median of a Dallas road and rolled over several times. Spence is expected to survive his injuries, police told the Dallas Morning News.

UPDATE: Sources tell @CBSDFW Pro boxer ERROL SPENCE JR is the “high-profile man” @Dallaspd says was seriously injured after being ejected from the #Ferrari he was driving during a rollover crash on Riverfront Blvd. He was transported hospital, but expected to survive. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/JjkCP2OcXz — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) October 10, 2019

CBS 11 had details of the crash via the Dallas Police Department:

“At 2:53 a.m. a Ferrari traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the 500 S. Riverfront Blvd. The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.”

The station also released video of the crash.

#BREAKING Exclusive video from a nearby security camera shows the crash that injured Championship Boxer Errol Spence Jr when he lost control of his Ferrari and it rolled multiple times ejecting him. Fortunately he survived and expected to be ok pic.twitter.com/2Z1xh9DDiA — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) October 10, 2019

No specific information has been released about the extent of his injuries, but a report from Premier Boxing relayed some good news about his condition.

First report from @premierboxing on @ErrolSpenceJr: “Errol’s injuries aren’t life threatening. His parents are with him. We don’t have details yet. But I’ll keep you updated.” — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) October 10, 2019

Spence, 29, has a 26-0 record with 21 knockouts since his 2012 debut. He won the IBF welterweight title in 2017, and last fought on Sept. 28, when he defeated Shawn Porter in a split decision to become a unified welterweight champion. Porter sent Spence his best wishes via Twitter.

My dad always tells me “this boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. U still have a lot of life to live after that.” With that, I'm praying for @ErrolSpenceJr & his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly & fully. — ShowtimeShawn Porter (@ShowtimeShawnP) October 10, 2019

