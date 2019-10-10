Errol Spence Jr. 'seriously injured' in Ferrari rollover crash

Liz Roscher
Championship boxer Errol Spence Jr. was reportedly seriously injured in a one-car crash of his Ferrari. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Championship boxer Errol Spence Jr. was seriously injured on Thursday morning when his Ferrari crossed the median of a Dallas road and rolled over several times. Spence is expected to survive his injuries, police told the Dallas Morning News.

CBS 11 had details of the crash via the Dallas Police Department:

“At 2:53 a.m. a Ferrari traveling at a high rate of speed northbound in the 500 S. Riverfront Blvd. The Ferrari veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes and flipped multiple times ejecting the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.”

The station also released video of the crash.

No specific information has been released about the extent of his injuries, but a report from Premier Boxing relayed some good news about his condition.

Spence, 29, has a 26-0 record with 21 knockouts since his 2012 debut. He won the IBF welterweight title in 2017, and last fought on Sept. 28, when he defeated Shawn Porter in a split decision to become a unified welterweight champion. Porter sent Spence his best wishes via Twitter.

