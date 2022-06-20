Report: Emergency protective order filed against Rajon Rondo dismissed

The emergency protective order filed against Rajon Rondo last month was dismissed on Thursday, according to ESPN .

Both “parties reached an agreement” on Thursday, which led to the order being dismissed, per the report. It’s unclear what agreement was reached, or what the details of it are.

A woman filed the emergency protective order against Rondo on May 13 after an alleged incident at her home in Louisville, Kentucky . According to multiple reports, the woman said that Rondo was playing a video game with her son when she asked her son to help with laundry. Rondo allegedly then ripped the video game console from the wall, smashed several items and then left the house.

The woman then said that Rondo later returned to her house with a gun, told her that “you’re dead” and demanded to see her son and daughter outside — where he reportedly kept yelling at them while holding the gun.

The woman said in the report that she fears for her and her children’s safety , and said that Rondo has a history of “volatile, erratic (and) explosive behavior.”

Rondo was not arrested or charged with a crime.

Rondo, 36, is from Louisville and played at Kentucky in college. He finished last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which marked his fourth team in two seasons. He is set to be a free agent this summer after his latest one-year, $2.6 million deal.