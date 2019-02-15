Report: Edmonton Oilers 'open to trading' Jesse Puljujarvi





The Edmonton Oilers are listening to offers for 20-year-old winger Jesse Puljujarvi and open to trading him for a proper return, TSN’s Ryan Rishaug reports.

Rishaug says that the return would have to be high, as the team still sees the potential in the 2016 fourth-overall pick.

The team is considering sending Puljujarvi to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors in the meantime, but no decisions have been made yet. The Finnish winger spent four games earlier in the season with Condors, posting two goals and four points.

In 138 NHL games, he has tallied 17 goals and 37 points. Through 45 games this season, he has four goals, nine points and a team-worst -14 rating.

Puljujarvi is currently in the final year of his entry-level contract.

Earlier, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported the Oilers and Flyers are in trade talks regarding Cam Talbot. Dreger adds Talbot and 20-year-old goaltender Carter Hart have a good relationship and the move could be helpful to the young goaltender.

Talbot has struggled this season, posting a goals against average of 3.36 and a save percentage of .893.

