Oilers agree to 2-year, $5.6M extension with Darnell Nurse

Kyle CantlonNHL Editor
Yahoo Sports Canada
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has signed a two-year bridge deal with the club. (Getty)
Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has signed a two-year bridge deal with the club. (Getty)

Darnell Nurse and the Edmonton Oilers agreed to a 2-year extension, the team confirmed Monday.

The average annual value (AAV) of the deal came in at $5.6 million per season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad


The deal covers Nurse’s remaining RFA years and brings him to unrestricted free agency in July of 2022. As PuckPedia so kindly pointed out, only Canucks defenceman Alex Edler ($6M) currently holds a higher D cap hit on a two-year deal.

Nurse has suited up for each of Edmonton’s 55 games this season, potting four tallies and 24 points — good for second among Oilers d-men and seventh overall in team scoring while anchoring the squad’s second pairing.

More NHL coverage from Yahoo Sports

What to Read Next

Back