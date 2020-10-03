Report: Eagles place Jason Peters on Injured Reserve due to toe injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are dealing with yet another significant injury. The team reportedly placed left tackle Jason Peters on Injured Reserve on Saturday after an MRI revealed Peters is dealing with the toe injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Peters did not practice Wednesday or Thursday due to an illness. He returned to the team Friday, but was limited in practice due to a foot injury. The team sent Peters for an MRI, which revealed the severity of the injury.

Due to the new Injured Reserve rules, Peters would be eligible to return to practice after three weeks. Peters could hypothetically be back for the team’s Week 7 game against the New York Giants if he heals quickly.

Eagles continue to be hit hard by injuries

The Eagles have dealt with a number of injuries in 2020. The team will not have DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Avonte Maddox and Trevor Williams against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4. Receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is also listed as doubtful for the contest due to a calf injury.

On top of that, the team won’t have Dallas Goedert, Jalen Reagor or guard Isaac Seumalo for the contest. All three players were placed on Injured Reserve, and are not eligible to return yet.

Through three weeks, the Eagles have struggled to overcome those injuries. The team sits at 0-2-1, and desperately needs a win in Week 4 to stay competitive in the NFC East.

