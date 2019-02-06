Report: Nick Foles voids Eagles option, but franchise tag and trade seems inevitable

Nick Foles will likely be traded by the Eagles during the offseason. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly picked up quarterback Nick Foles’ option, but there’s almost no chance they’ll keep him around next season. In order to get better compensation for Foles, the team decided it was worth picking up his $20 million option. The Eagles have informed Foles they are picking up that option, according to ESPN’s Tim McManus.

The move was expected. NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the team was slated to pick up Foles’ option. The Eagles needed to wait until the Super Bowl was over to make the move official.

Foles responded by voiding that option, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

And Nick Foles officially is informing the Eagles that he is voiding the option, per source. https://t.co/W9TmZsSAzq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 6, 2019





Foles’ contract was structured in a way that he could void the option by paying the Eagles $2 million. Foles opted to do that so he could become a free agent. After leading the Eagles to a Super Bowl win last season and taking them to the playoffs this year, Foles would be in for a nice pay raise — and a starting job — if he hit the market.

While $20 million is a steep price for the Eagles to pay a backup quarterback, the team had a reason to pick up his option. They knew Foles would void the option to try and hit the market. Because of that, the Eagles can now place the franchise tag on Foles and trade him in the offseason.

Foles would receive a substantial raise by receiving the franchise tag, but the move allows the Eagles to control where he lands. Foles wouldn’t be able to sign with the division-rival New York Giants, for example. The Eagles can send him to a team they won’t have to face nearly as often.

The Eagles don’t have to do that. If they franchise Foles, they could keep him around for another season. But that doesn’t make sense considering the team has stood by Carson Wentz after injuries forced him to miss time this season. An anonymous report, in which Wentz was called “selfish,” won’t impact the team’s decision. Wentz said he would learn from that report.

Given all that, it seems likely Foles is going to be traded. If the Eagles have their way, it will be to a team in the far away from the NFC East.

