Eagles cut Daryl Worley after arrest in Philadelphia

Daryl Worley was an early offseason target for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was found passed out in his car near the team facility on Sunday morning. (AP)

Hours after getting arrested, the Philadelphia Eagles cut newly acquired cornerback Daryl Worley on Sunday, the team announced.

Worley, was arrested after being discovered passed out in a car blocking a highway near the team’s practice facility at 6 a.m. on Sunday, according to multiple reports. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported through sources that Worley became combative with police, who then fired a taser at the 23-year-old before taking him into custody. A gun was also reportedly found at the scene.

Roster Move: #Eagles have released CB Daryl Worley. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 15, 2018





Worley is a Philadelphia native who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2016 out of West Virginia. After a rookie season that saw him pile up 152 tackles, two sacks, three interceptions and 19 pass deflections, the Eagles made Worley one of their first acquisitions this offseason by trading wide receiver Torrey Smith for him.

The Eagles are set to begin their offseason workout programs Monday.

– – – – – –

Blake Schuster is a writer for Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at blakeschuster@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!