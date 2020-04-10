Report: Drew Brees will join NBC after he retires, could potentially replace Cris Collinsworth

Not that he was ever going to lack options, but Drew Brees doesn’t have to worry about his post-playing career anymore.

NBC will hire Brees when he is done playing for the New Orleans Saints, according to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. Marchand wrote that according to sources, Brees will be “groomed as the potential replacement for Cris Collinsworth.”

Not only does Brees have a job after his playing days, it sounds like he could be a mainstay on “Sunday Night Football” if everything works out.

What is NBC’s plan with Drew Brees?

Brees is 41 and considered retirement this past offseason. He could decide to walk away from the NFL at any time. Having the NBC job to look forward to might weigh into his decision.

From Marchand’s report, it sounds like NBC has a clear plan for Brees. He’ll start as an analyst for Notre Dame football games, the Post said, and a studio analyst on “Football Night in America,” which is NBC’s Sunday night NFL pregame show.

The Post wrote that Mike Tirico is expected to take over play-by-play duties from Al Michaels after the 2022 Super Bowl, although Michaels has no plans to retire. Marchand wrote that when Tirico leaves “Football Night in America” do to full-time play-by-play duties, Collinsworth could want to work on that set with his son Jac, who is currently at NBC. NBC has some time to figure out its broadcasting lineups down the road, which now include Brees.

While landing Brees is a big deal for NBC, it’s another swing and a miss for ESPN.

ESPN still searching for new ‘MNF’ team

ESPN has been on a quest to find a new “Monday Night Football” team. The team of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland was criticized by fans in 2019.

Tony Romo passed on ESPN to stay at CBS with a record-setting deal. Peyton Manning said no. ESPN was willing to wait on Brees, Marchand wrote, but now that’s not an option either. Marchand said Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, Kurt Warner and Nate Burleson are possibilities to replace McFarland.

Brees wasn’t going to be an option for ESPN this year no matter what. He’s not an option for the future anymore either.

